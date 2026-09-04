Arunachal SIR row: Chakma community moves NHRC after voters blocked from hearing

The Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking intervention after Chakma voters were allegedly prevented from attending hearings linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bordumsa, Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, on September 4.

The development came amid protests by members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU), which led to the postponement of the hearing. The office of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) was also damaged during the unrest.

The hearing had also been disrupted on Thursday. According to the CDFI, the ERO could hear only 222 of 252 Form 6 applications, while just 150 of 303 applications were taken up before proceedings were halted following violence.

CDFI chairman Suhas Chakma said the recurrence of violence had raised serious concerns over the safety of Chakma and Hajong communities during the ongoing electoral revision process.

“The repeat of the violence today after yesterday’s incidents exposes the absolute failure of the State of Arunachal Pradesh in all aspects,” Chakma said, adding that the situation should not have been allowed to escalate into widespread violence and stone-pelting.

The CDFI has asked the NHRC to enforce the Supreme Court’s 1996 judgment in National Human Rights Commission v State of Arunachal Pradesh, which directed the state government to protect the life and personal liberty of Chakmas residing in Arunachal Pradesh.

The organisation said the judgment specifically requires the state to prevent organised attempts to forcibly evict or drive Chakmas out of the state and, where necessary, deploy police or paramilitary forces to protect them.

Citing the violence reported on September 3 and 4, the CDFI said the security situation posed a serious threat to the lives and liberties of Chakmas and Hajongs during upcoming SIR hearings.

It has sought directions from the NHRC to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Election Commission of India to ensure the safety and protection of Chakma and Hajong voters throughout the electoral revision process.