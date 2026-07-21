Arunachal: SIT arrests driver in Namsai firing case, forensic probe intensifies

The Arunachal Pradesh Police on July 21 said the investigation into the Lal Pahar firing incident in Namsai district is progressing on scientific lines, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) arresting the driver of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR allegedly involved in the case and collecting forensic, ballistic and electronic evidence.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Namsai, police received information on July 17 that a 29-year-old woman had sustained firearm injuries during the incident. After receiving initial treatment at the District Hospital in Namsai, she was referred to Dibrugarh in Assam for advanced medical care under police escort.

Police said that on July 18, a written complaint related to counter-insurgency (CI) operations was received from the 8th Assam Rifles, following which Namsai Police Station Case No. 44/2026 was registered under Sections 109(1), 132, 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 25(1B) and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was subsequently constituted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Sangey Thinley (APPS), with the investigation entrusted to SDPO Namsai, Dy SP (APPS) Kengo Dirchi.

During the course of the investigation, police arrested the suspected driver of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR in accordance with the law. The vehicle has been seized and examined by forensic experts. Police said all relevant biological, ballistic and other material evidence has been properly labelled, sealed and preserved before being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for scientific examination.

The SIT has also conducted multiple examinations of the crime scene to ensure every possible piece of evidence is identified, documented and collected. Investigators said electronic evidence is also being thoroughly collected, preserved and analysed.

Additionally, based on the complaint filed by the injured woman, police have registered Namsai PS Case No. 45/2026 against unknown miscreants under Sections 109(1) and 118 of the BNS, read with Sections 25(1B) and 27 of the Arms Act, and an investigation into that case is also underway.

The Namsai Police said the investigation is being carried out from all possible angles to ensure no evidence is overlooked and that the true facts and circumstances surrounding the incident are established. The force added that the probe is progressing with the assistance of forensic, ballistic, biological and electronic evidence.

Appealing to the public, Namsai Police urged people not to spread rumours or unverified information related to the incident, stating that further updates will be shared as the investigation progresses.