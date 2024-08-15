The Longding police have apprehended six individuals involved in the trafficking and sexual exploitation of teenaged girls. The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by one of the victims, a 17-year-old schoolgirl, who came forward to expose the harrowing ordeal.

According to the victim’s statement, she was initially employed by one Chaya Dulom in February 2024. However, what began as a seemingly legitimate job took a dark turn when she was coerced into sex work. The exploitation extended to other girls from the district who were also working at a Jullang-based hotel in the Itanagar Capital Region. Drunk customers were allegedly responsible for their sexual assault.

The schoolgirl managed to escape along with two others in July, prompting her to file a complaint with the Longding police station.

This isn’t the first time such a heinous crime has come to light. In May, the capital police arrested 15 individuals, including government employees, in connection with a sexual exploitation racket involving minor girls aged 10, 12, and 15.