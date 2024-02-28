Six Burmese nationals were arrested by Anjaw police in Anjaw district on Tuesday of which details and information are yet to be received from the government and police sources.

As per information received from the source, it is stated that a few Burmese nationals are been seen in the market area to buy essential items of need and the locals have identified them as Burmese nationals. It is also stated that they might be staying in the Indian territory for more than weeks and even months by following the border patrolling route which are being carried by the Indian army on the international border bordering Myanmar.

The Burmese national followed the said route and came to the market area on Tuesday to buy essential items the locals smelled their presence in the market on Tuesday and even on the previous. The sources said.

Meanwhile, Anjaw district Superintendent of Police (SP) Riki Kamsi when contacted confirmed the arrest of six Burmese nationals on Tuesday. The SP said that they are under police custody a case has been registered at the Hawai police station and further investigation has been launched.

The SP said that the six people had been arrested and they were arrested. Initial investigation reveals that they crossed into Indian territory while collecting mushrooms the police seized six KG of mushrooms from their possession along with cash Rs, 68.000 and some utensils.

The exact camp of the arrested person is yet to be known and it may be known in the investigation. They may be from Putou town of Myanmar close to the Indian border and the area on the Indian side is jungle. The Indian army has been contacted and the information has been shared with SIB and soon joint interrogation will be done. He said.

After joint interrogation, it will be decided whether to move to their reported camp or their sit of their stay in the Indian territory. As of now, there is no information that other teams of Burmese nationals are present in the Indian territory bordering Myanmar or have any weapons in their possession. He said.

There is an issue of language and we are arranging people who can clean the language issue soon after the joint interrogation, further investigation and search operation may be launched. Said SP Kamsi.

As of now no other types of equipment like cameras, weapons, and other mechanical and electronic devices have been found in their possession. The other details and information can be known only after joint interrogation and further investigation. The Anjaw SP said.

It is suspected that they might have crossed the international border in search of Paris polphilia. The location is not connected to the road and one can reach after a foot walk of more than two days in Kulung Valley of Hawai circle in Anjaw district in Indian territory. The SP added.

However, the local sources informed over the phone from Anjaw that the presence of Burmese nationals has been witnessed on earlier occasions also and their movement is been seen in the market area to buy essential items.

Their camps are located in far-flung areas toward the international border and are quite a distance from the local inhabitants and the area is not accessible by road. The sources added.

Meanwhile, the copy of FIR received with the daily said that ‘ seven numbers of foreign nationals of Burma are camping in Walong circle in nearby Dardi village area, chick village area, Kalin village, Khrowdi village area since more than fifteen days. They are illegally involved in the extraction of rare medicine plants, herbs mushrooms, etc. They are also hunting down all kinds of wild animals and breaking the biodiversity of the area’.

‘They have been camping in Kulung and Hoot Valley and even manage to reach Kibitho and Walong and is a serious matter related to national security’ the FIR added.