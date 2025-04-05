The spiritually profound Six-Day Freedom Trail retracing the path of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s journey into India in 1959 concluded today at the Tawang Monastery, with heartfelt ceremonies held at the revered Phodrang (palace) of His Holiness at Dzongtse Pungteng.

The final leg of the trail began from Thonglek and passed through the serene villages of Sakpret, Pamaghar, Tsaighar, Kangteng, and Temilo, where locals welcomed participants with overwhelming warmth and hospitality. The journey culminated at the iconic monastery, reinforcing the spiritual and cultural bond the region holds with His Holiness.

MLA Tsering Lhamu of Lungla extended her heartfelt gratitude to the District Administration of Tawang, Police personnel, volunteers, and community members, praising their tireless efforts in making the trail a grand success.



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“This journey wasn’t just an event—it was a collective act of devotion and unity,” she said.

The trail, which commemorates the path taken by His Holiness during his escape from Tibet into India, stands as a powerful symbol of resilience, compassion, and peace. MLA Lhamu noted that the Freedom Trail carries immense potential as a spiritual tourism hotspot, likely to attract pilgrims, scholars, and travelers from across the world.

“This initiative holds the power to transform Tawang into a global spiritual and cultural destination. Let us all work together to preserve this legacy and promote it for generations to come,” she urged the people of the district.

The conclusion of the Freedom Trail marks not only the end of a symbolic journey but the beginning of a renewed commitment to uphold the values of harmony, compassion, and cultural pride that His Holiness represents.