Arunachal: Six villages in Tuting sign MoU for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday, May 8, welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), describing it as a historic and visionary step towards development in the region.

In a post on X, Khandu said the agreement signed by residents of Ningging, Rising, Ngaming, Zido, Angging, and Singging villages in Tuting reflects the collective wisdom, unity, and commitment of local communities towards a brighter future.

Describing the move as a landmark decision, the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister said it highlights how communities can come together in the larger interest of growth and nation-building.

He also thanked villagers, community leaders, and stakeholders for their trust and cooperation in supporting the project.

Khandu expressed hope that the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, proposed in Arunachal Pradesh, would bring long-term prosperity, development, and new opportunities to the region.