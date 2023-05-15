Arunachal Pradesh's Nani Sonam, a skater, has been chosen to represent the nation at the 19th Asian Games in 2022. Tayuk Sonam, head of the Arunachal Pradesh Skating Association, announced that Sonam is one of the four female roller skaters chosen for the Games to be hosted in China.

Urmila Padable (Maharashtra), Aadya Aditi (Delhi), and Dhruvi Lakhotia (Karnataka) are the other three skaters.

At the 60th National Roller-Skating Championship in 2022, Sonam took home the gold medal.

She missed a National Games medal by a whisker last year and finished fourth in the Games, which was held in Gujarat in October.