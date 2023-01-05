Outdoor Stadium in Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh was sanctioned under Special Plan Assistance during 2013-14 but tender formalities took time due to re-routing of the project from the erstwhile Planning Commission to the present NIti Aayog and later the construction work started on March 6, 2017 with a 2 year deadline.

The project has already been delinked from Central Government, as the Special Plan Assistance (SPA) has been relinquished by BJP Government in Centre.

Some of the other projects of outdoor stadium at Yupia,Ziro,Pasighat and Daporijo sanctioned in the same year have already been completed which was executed by Department of Urban Development and Housing while Aalo which is been executed by sports department of Arunachal is progressing in a snail speed. Earlier constructing agency M/s TK Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd stopped the work citing the paucity of funds as alleged by locals.

TK Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd is the same company which executed four lane highway of Itanagar and now working on Package B Papu Nallah to Lekhi (Naharlagun) Four lane highway.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu earlier during a meeting at Kamba of West Siang district expressed his concern over the delay in the completion of the Aalo Outdoor Stadium sanctioned six years back.

CM Khandu while applausing the timely constructed projects in Arunachal stated that if in just three years a fully fledged Donyi Polo airport can be completed with world class facilities then why cannot a outdoor stadium. CM during his meeting at Kamba earlier directed the executing agency,contruction agency and the district administration to complete its construction at the earliest while assuring all support and help from the Government.

In November 2022,CM also issues stern warning to the construction agency to complete the construction of the stadium before 2024 as youths of West siang district are suffering because of the delay by construction agency.

As Aalo is known for great footballers, CM assured to ensure early completion of the work.

Union Law Minister Khiren Rijiju who is also the local MP from Arunachal West inspected the outdoor stadium and expressed disappointment regarding the sluggardly work progress of the only stadium of Aalo and stated it as a complete failure.

The stadium at Aalo earlier witnessed many general occasions and celebrations of festivals. Last year out of public outburst a Joint action Committee was formed to solve this issue and JAC also organized a public rally in protest against the delay of the lone stadium. The committee pointed that the West Siang district not only produced numerous top class politicians and proficient officers of the state but also is the proud originator of sportsmen of the highest calibre such as legend footballers of the state Mugdo Ete,Gimjum Bomjen,Jarsa Gamlin and others.



District Sports Officer of West Siang district Tumto Loyi talking to IndiaTodayNE informed that the project was sanctioned under SPA of 2015-16 scheme and cited various reasons for untimely delay ,including PIL Public Interest Litigation after tender which hampered in taking up the project by TK Engineering and. The other reason was the court case regarding the patent (rights) of the ground which was filed by DSA District Sports Association of AALO due to which NOC No objection Certificate was not issued by the DC Deputy Commissioner of AALO, he added. Ultimately after series of meeting by stakeholders, public at Aalo in March 2018 these hindrances were sorted out and NOC was issued to the department of Sports and Youth affairs which is the executing agency by the DC AALO and this prompted constructing agency to start the work again.

In July 2018 TK Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd started the construction work and with the deadline of three years as per norms. In 2019 SPA got delinked and there was shortage of funds, which were later provided by the state Government and the work again started in full swing. Loyi informed that as per agreement this work should be completed within March 2023 this year as apprised by the technical department.

Naveen Rao, Project Manager, speaking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE informed that the football stadium will have a sitting capacity of 4000 audience. Regarding the delay in construction, he cited that the land was handed over to them in 2018 March and TK started the work from August 2018. Naveen also cited the delink of SPA Special Plan Assistance scheme under which the project was sanctioned as the main reason for the delay as there was no fund for the project.