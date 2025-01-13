The Snake and Ladder version for all 9 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aimed at achieving Localised Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) in villages was launched in Arunachal Pradesh during the SARAS fair 2025.

The initiative, conceptualised by Dr Sonal Swaroop, IAS, Secretary of RD & PR, as part of the Gamification of Training under RGSA (Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan) aims to make learning engaging and relatable with the help of a familiar and enjoyable game format to connect with villagers.

Taking to his microblogging site X, the Arunachal CM stated, "The modules not only enhance engagement but also significantly improve retention of concepts, ensuring that participants grasp and remember key ideas. With its availability in both Hindi and English, it ensures inclusivity and accessibility for diverse audiences."

During the fair, Arunachal CM, on January 13, linked India's development to the progress of the North East, exclaiming that the region's growth will depend on the development of Arunachal Pradesh and its villages.

Inaugurating the SARAS Fair in Itanagar, CM Khandu said that state self-help groups (SHGs) and federations collectively manage a corpus pool of about Rs 300 crore, which, he said, is a testament to the scale and impact of the collective effort within the difficult terrains of Arunachal Pradesh.

The fair, held annually by the state government, serves as a vital link between talented rural artisans and national as well as international markets.