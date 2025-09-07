Arunachal: Snow Panthers crowned champions of inaugural Rising Champions League in Itanagar

The inaugural Rising Champions League (RCL) concluded with great success at IG Park, Itanagar, celebrating the emergence of young cricketing talent from the state. Sponsored by Suraj Tayam, the tournament not only offered thrilling matches but also created a vital platform for budding cricketers to showcase their potential.



The Snow Panthers lifted the coveted champions’ trophy, marking their triumph in the debut edition. The tournament also saw outstanding individual performances—Kokam Techi Tayam was named Emerging Player of the Tournament, Subham Chaudhary bagged the award for Highest Run-Scorer, while Varun Gatwar clinched both Highest Wicket-Taker and the prestigious Man of the Series titles.



What made the RCL distinctive was its exclusive focus on the Under-14 and Under-16 categories, aimed at laying a strong foundation for grassroots cricket. Organizers emphasized that nurturing talent from an early age not only strengthens the game in the state but also builds future-ready teams.



More than a competition, the league instilled passion, discipline, and determination in young hearts. It ignited excitement for cricket among children, inspired them to dream big, and helped channel their energy towards constructive pursuits.



The inaugural Rising Champions League will be remembered not only for its winners but also as a landmark step in inspiring a generation and shaping the future of cricket in the region.