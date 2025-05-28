Veteran social activist Jumde Yomgam Gamlin from Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded the Padma Shri for her sustained contribution to social reform and de-addiction efforts spanning over three decades. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the honour in recognition of Gamlin’s commitment to community-based initiatives that have transformed lives, particularly in the Upper Siang district.

Gamlin is the founder of Mother’s Vision, an NGO that operates a 30-bed spirituality-based de-addiction and rehabilitation centre. Her efforts have led to the rehabilitation of more than 700 individuals, many of whom now participate in community awareness drives and vocational programmes. The centre integrates spiritual healing with livelihood training, making recovery a holistic process.

She has led anti-drug campaigns with support from local women, community leaders and the district authority.

Through Mother’s Vision, Gamlin has also focused on women’s empowerment. Over 2,000 women have benefited from vocational training, financial literacy programmes, and assistance in securing funding for small businesses. Many of these women are now self-reliant, contributing to local economies and mentoring others in similar circumstances.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the recognition, stating, “Congratulations to Smt. Jumde Yomgam Gamlin Ji on receiving the Padma Shri! Her efforts to empower women, support livelihood initiatives for housewives, and promote drug de-addiction and healthy living have made a lasting difference.”

This is not the first time Gamlin’s work has been acknowledged at the national level. In November 2024, she received the Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar for her pioneering grassroots work. The Padma Shri further cements her legacy as one of the most impactful social reformers in the northeast.