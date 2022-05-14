Activist Sol Dodum has ended his month-long protest against the state government, demanding fulfilment of his charter of demand including the provision of clean drinking water in East Kameng headquarters Seppa.

Activist Sol Dodum, who had been in a dharna at the Tennis Court in Itanagar since April 15, was preparing an anti-corruption march to Delhi. He had to call off the march after a representative from the State Government handed him a written assurance to carry out an investigation into the water supply issue in Seppa.

Activist Dodum said, "My charter of demands has been met." The case has been registered with the SIC. The PHE executive engineer has been transferred, and the issues of drinking water and road restoration have also been resolved."

"This was all made possible by the public's continuous prayers and support," Sol Dodum said, expressing gratitude to the public.

He went on to say that all of the demands have now been met and the Executive Engineer has been transferred and the water facilities are being corrected, that the cases have been transferred to SIT and SIC, and that the transfer of DC will be completed within a few months as per the rule.

Activist Dodum had been protesting against the Seppa PHE division since April of last year.

He began a 200-kilometre foot march from Seppa to Itanagar, demanding fresh drinking water in Seppa township, the restoration of damaged roads, the transfer of the PHE EE and the East Kameng deputy commissioner, and a SIC investigation into the Seppa PHE division's goings-on.

Dodum's nonviolent movement drew the attention of the government, compelled it to scramble to fulfil his demands.