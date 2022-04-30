Itanagar: On Friday, activist Sol Dodum called an end to his indefinite hunger strike on the advice of doctors. However, he did say that his peaceful protest would continue.

After his health purportedly deteriorated, causing neurological dysfunction, Sol had to be rushed to the TRIHMS. "I had to call off my hunger strike after the doctors recommended me to eat something to prevent my ulcer from deteriorating." My protest, on the other hand, will continue," Dodum stated.

Sol Dodum has been demanding for clean drinking water in Seppa township in East Kameng district ; restoration of a damaged road in Seppa; constituting of a special investigation team to launch a probe against the PHED executive engineer; and transfer of the EE and the East Kameng deputy commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Seppa division of the public health engineering & water supply department is said to be working hard to lay DI pipes to supply clean water from the Kochi Nallah intake point.

A five-member team led by Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhisek Polumatla, town MLA Tapuk Taku, ZPC Doba Lamnio, the district planning officer, and members of the All Seppa Township Colonies oversaw the work.

Residents near the Kochi Nallah intake point were reportedly obstructing the installation of the pipes. The district administration had to issue an order declaring that anyone causing the department any inconvenience would be prosecuted according to the established law.

The issue of clean drinking water in Seppa township became a focal point as Dodum embarked on a 200-kilometer foot march from Seppa to Itanagar.