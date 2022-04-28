Activist Sol Dodum has begun an indefinite hunger strike in the Tennis court in the state capital since Tuesday evening claiming that the state government is yet to fulfil his list of demands.

The activist has been demanding clean drinking water in Seppa township in East Kameng district, as well as the restoration of a road and the establishment of a SIC to investigate EE PHE and WS Seppa Division for allegations of corruption, as well as the immediate transfer of the deputy commissioner and EE PHE from the district.

Previously, the state government assured Sol Dodum that clean drinking water will be supplied to Seppa township this month and that the partially damaged road would be repaired soon.

The state government, on the other hand, claimed that the establishment of SIC against EE PHE Seppa would be conceivable only if the fact-finding committee discovered incriminating evidence against the executive engineer. The government made no response to Sol Dodum's request to transfer EE PHE and the DC.

On Monday, East Kameng district deputy commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla formed a five-member group to address the water situation in Seppa township.

On Monday, East Kameng district deputy commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla formed a five-member group to address the water situation in Seppa township.

The committee is chaired by DC Abhishek, with members including local MLA Tapuk Taku, Zilla Parishad chairperson Doba Lamnio, and the president of All Seppa Town Colonies Welfare Association, and a district planning official serving as member secretary.

The committee has been tasked with ensuring that the public health engineering department Seppa division completes the laying of pipes connecting the intake point of Kuchi Nallah with the reservoir in accordance with Section 8 of the Arunachal Pradesh Water Supply Act 2015.

Sol Dodum has previously stated that he would continue his peaceful protest until the government met his demands.