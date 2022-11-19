Arunachal on November 18 scripted history after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first greenfield airport, the Donyi Polo Airport.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi will boost connectivity, trade, and tourism in the hilly northeastern state.

The foundation stone of the said airport was laid in 2019 by PM Modi.

Prior to the inauguration, the state Chief Minister Pema Khandu inspected preparations for the PM's visit.

“No stone will be left unturned to make the occasion truly memorable,” Khandu said. The state government and the Airports Authority of India made seating arrangements for 10,000 people to witness the historic event of airport inauguration by PM Narendra Modi on November 19, he said.

The CM further said that the people of Arunachal will be benefitted as the state will be connected to major cities of the country.

Here are some interesting facts about the airport.

1. The name Donyi Polo reflects the Arunchali people's age-old reverence for Sun 'Donyi' and the Moon 'Polo' in Arunachal Pradesh.

2. The Great Hornbill Gate at the entrance of the airport is made of bamboo and cane and is designed by Arunachali architect Aroty Payang from East Siang district.

3. The airport has been built at a cost of Rs 646 crore and it has the capacity to accommodate 300 passengers during peak hours and handle B-737 and A-320 type aircraft.

4. Initially, low-cost carriers IndiGo and Flybig will operate flights from Hollongi. IndiGo will begin service on November 28th, with flights to Kolkata and Mumbai every day except Wednesday.

5. The airport is equipped with ILS and CAT-I lighting systems.

The Hollongi terminal has a peak processing capacity of 200 passengers per hour and was built for around Rs 955 crore. It is 4100 sq m in size.

Over 690 acres have been used to create the airport, which has cost over 640 million rupees. The airport is excellent for daytime operations in all conditions because of its 2,300 m runway.

The airport terminal is a cutting-edge structure that supports resource recycling, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. With the addition of Donyi Polo Airport, Arunachal Pradesh will have three operational airports, bringing the region's total number of airports in the North-East up to 16.

An official statement claims that just nine airports were constructed in the Northeast between 1947 and 2014. The remaining seven were constructed throughout the past eight years.