Arunachal Speaker highlights Assembly’s 50-year journey as voice of tribal communities

Arunachal Pradesh Speaker, Tesam Pongte, on July 24, hailed the state legislature and its transformative journey over the past five decades. He described it as a vital platform for representing the voice of tribal communities, women and the youth.

Speaking at a national seminar commemorating the golden jubilee of the state assembly, Pongte traced its evolution from a Provisional Legislative Assembly on August 15, 1975, to attaining full statehood in 1987.

The assembly is not only the epicentre of policymaking, but also the guardian of constitutional values in the state, he said.

The Speaker urged all stakeholders to collectively contribute towards a more inclusive and progressive Arunachal Pradesh, drawing strength from traditional wisdom and modern legislative frameworks.

The seminar, organised in collaboration with the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS) under the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), was held at the DK Auditorium of the state secretariat here.