Arunachal State Legislative Assembly Speaker P.D. Sona flagged off tractors for beneficiaries under the Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) on August 13.

The event, organized by the Department of Agriculture, marked a pivotal step in fostering local empowerment through agricultural initiatives. Speaking at the occasion, Sona lauded the initiative's role in bolstering economic prospects for the local populace.

Sona expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his unyielding support, acknowledging the Chief Minister's instrumental role in propelling the development of the Shi Yomi district.

However, amidst the celebration of progress, Sona also emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency in beneficiary selection. He underscored the need for an inclusive and impartial selection process, ensuring that genuine beneficiaries reap the rewards of such transformative initiatives.

The collaborative spirit driving ANKY's success was acknowledged by Sona as he extended congratulations to the participating departments and banks. This convergence of efforts has been pivotal in steering progress within the district.

The distribution of tractors, power tillers, and seeds for various crops through ANKY represents a significant milestone in the district's journey towards agricultural self-reliance.

Before the tractor flag-off event, Speaker Sona inaugurated the Department of Textiles & Handicrafts Emporium in Mechukha. This new establishment not only promises to allure tourists but also acts as a platform for local artisans to showcase their intricate creations.

During the inauguration, Sona expressed optimism about the emporium's potential to serve as a hub for creativity and cultural exchange. He envisaged it as a space where the region's rich heritage is brought to life through the expressions of local artisans.

Sona's commitment to the emporium's growth was palpable as he pledged support for the construction of shelves and display areas, ensuring that the artists' creations are presented in their full glory.

Additionally, Sona participated in the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign earlier in the morning.