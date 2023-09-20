The All Arunachal Pradesh RTI Activists Association (AARTIAA), on September 19, informed that the case relating to the illegal appointment of more than a 100 Junior Engineers (Civil) in the Public Works Department (PWD) from the year 2015 to 2018 has been entrusted to the Special Investigating Cell (SIC) of the state police by the state government.

The association also disclosed the names of the Viva-Voce board members for the recruitment conducted by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Addressing the media at the Press Club at Itanagar on Tuesday, AARTIAA chief auditor, Nabam Tapak said that the state government has recently forwarded a letter to the SIC to conduct a preliminary investigation into the matter. Acknowledging the state government, he also appealed to the SIC to immediately begin the investigation process.

AARTIAA claimed that there has been massive illegal appointment of Junior Engineers whose names were put on the waiting list without following the code procedures. Subsequently, the association requested the Chief Minister’s Office to look into the issue.

It is learned that, on 25 February 2015, 10 vacant posts of Junior Engineers were floated in the local newspapers, and subsequently another 33 vacant posts were added, making it a total of 43 posts. It was further increased to 66 posts by August 2016.

Tapak, went on to claim that when the result was announced on 18 November 2016, the department had selected 66 candidates and kept 116 candidates on the waiting list. The department then appointed all the wait-listed candidates illegally, without conducting any examination.

Tapak said that Superintending Engineer (SE) Techi Rutu was the chairman of board members during the Viva – Voce of the examination. The other members included PWD Naharlagun Division EE Techi Nabo, Pakke Kessang Division EE Nabam Takar, and Deputy Secretary (Mining) T Koniya.

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