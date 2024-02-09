The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested four more government officials posted in Changlang district in connection with the illegal appointment of teachers.

The SIC on Monday arrested Lamaung Mossang, Chaipot Techai, Lomkam Rekhung and Likkem Tangha.

The arrested individual was posted in the DDSE, Khonsa in Changlang District.

Further, the SIC investigation into the matter of illegal appointments in Changland district is ongoing and all facts of the case are being investigated in detail.



Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh CM's Advisor seeks ticket from Kiren Rijiju's constituency

The first arrest in the case was made three days after the investigating agency had conducted raids at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam in connection with the alleged illegal appointment of teachers in 2023.

The state government in June 2023 terminated all 28 primary teachers following the recommendations of a three-member Fact Finding Committee constituted by state Education Minister Taba Tedir after allegations of illegal appointments were made by a local student’ body.