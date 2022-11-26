The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Arunachal Police on November 26 arrested seven more persons in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

As per the police, the arrested persons have been identified as Radek Romin, Iken Bagra, Kendar Bagra, Kenjom Bagra, Dekni Romin, Joi Sora, and Jobom Chang Menu.

Earlier on October 30th, in a major breakthrough by SIC to find out the culprits involved in the APPSC paper leakage case, four more persons were arrested.

The four accused persons include Minoty Borong Saroh, DFSCO, Yingkiong, Upper Siang district, who is the wife of accused Tama Saroh, Opet Mibang, Circle Officer, Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC), Opet Mibang who is also posted in Yingkiong in the Upper Siang district and her husband.

A month back, FIR was lodged against Borang Saroh which was accepted and registered by the GoAP.

Notably, the paper leakage case came in limelight after a written complaint from an AE aspirant, Gyamar Padang on the 29th of August this year. Based on the complainant, FIR was registered where the accused, Akhilesh Yadav, a teacher at Jeju institute was arrested and interrogated, and based on that Thomas Gaduk a candidate who appeared AE examination was arrested.

Later Tanyang Gaduk, head assistant and father of Thomas Gaduk, Tama Saroh, broker, Taket Jerang, APPSC Deputy Secretary cum Controller of examination, and Dilip Saha, courier agent were arrested.

On 26 September 2022, the case was transferred to SIC. SIC since then arrested Binam Jomang, Junior Engineer (Contractual), Loth Ezing, Talung Jomang ( Father of Binam Jomang), and Tapok Ezing ( Father of Loth Ezing).