Arunachal’s Special Investigation Cell (SIC) raided the office premises of Directorate of Elementary Education and the Director’s residence pertaining to illegal appointment of 28 primary teachers in Longding district of the state.

A case has been registered by the SIC (VIC) PS C/No.02/2023, under Sections 120(B), 420, 409, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, pertaining to the alleged illegal appointment of 28 Primary Teachers in Longding District.

Allegations have been raised of corruption and malpractice after the alarming findings of fact-finding committee report stating widespread existence of fake appointments of 28 primary teachers in Longding district without following the proper recruitment procedures.

An intensive investigation into the matter is underway since the SIC (VIG) PS officially registered the case on July 7, 2023.

The probe aims to unravel the truth behind the illegal appointments and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

In an effort to bring the perpetrators to justice, the SIC teams carried out raids on various residential and office premises in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on 24th July 2023. The raids were executed in coordination with local law enforcement agencies to ensure the collection of crucial evidence.

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