Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Itanagar Capital Region, IPS Vijay Kumar on September 29 inaugurated a Special Women Police Control Room (PCR) at the SP office in Itanagar. This pioneering initiative, witnessed by Itanagar Capital Region Superintendent of Police, IPS Rohit Rajbir Singh, and other police officers, is geared towards effectively combating crimes against women and enhancing their safety.

The Special Women PCR is a remarkable step in ensuring women's safety and security, staffed entirely by women personnel (excluding the driver). This dedicated unit is designed to provide immediate responses to crimes against women, operating round the clock, with its primary station located at Ziro Point in Itanagar.

The PCR vehicles play a pivotal role as first responders in the event of any incident, making their function highly significant. These women personnel have undergone rigorous training to handle various distress calls effectively, and they have also received basic medical training to offer immediate assistance when required.

IPS Vijay Kumar expressed pride in being associated with this initiative, emphasizing that it instills confidence in women who aspire to join the police force. The launch of the Special Women PCR reflects a commitment to prioritizing women's safety and ensuring their well-being in the region.