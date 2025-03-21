Arunachal Pradesh’s Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini, was honoured as a 'special guest' at the grand opening of the 2nd Khelo India Para Games 2025 in New Delhi.

A 14-member team from Arunachal Pradesh, comprising 8 para-athletes, 3 escorts, 2 coaches, and 1 Chef de Mission, has traveled to New Delhi to participate in the prestigious games.

The athletes will compete in three para-sport disciplines: Para Athletics, Para Badminton, and Para Powerlifting.

The event, attended by Union Ministers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Dr. Virendra Kumar, and other distinguished dignitaries, celebrated the resilience and exceptional talent of para-athletes, promoting inclusivity and empowerment for individuals with disabilities through sports.

The Khelo India Para Games initiative aims to foster inclusivity, promote para-sports, and empower para-athletes across India.