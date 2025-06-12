Arunachal Police arrested a 41-year-old man, identified as Tai Shiva, in connection with a case involving the alleged sexual molestation of a 13-year-old girl. The arrest was made under Ita Women Police Station (WPS) Case No. 43/2025, registered under Sections 74 and 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The alleged incident reportedly took place in March 2025 but came to light only after the minor’s parents noticed disturbing changes in her behaviour. Following this, a formal complaint was filed on June 11, 2025, at the Women Police Station in Itanagar.

A police team comprising OC WPS, IO SI Tage Ami, SI Samuel Ngupok, SI Padam Padi, and Constable Sandeep Yadav immediately swung into action. The accused, who also serves as the President of the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Forum, was apprehended later that night while attempting to flee from Doimukh.

Citing the gravity of the alleged offence and the need for custodial interrogation to reconstruct the chain of events and collect supporting evidence, the Hon’ble Special POCSO Judge in Yupia granted four days of police custody.

Authorities have assured the public that the identity of the minor victim and her family will remain strictly confidential, in adherence to POCSO Act provisions. The police have also urged citizens to refrain from spreading unverified information and to allow the investigation to proceed without interference.