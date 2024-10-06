Arunachal's 43rd Roing Mandal and Sadasyata Abhiyan team felicitated the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for achieving 100 per cent membership in the district.

A felicitation programme was held in Roing, which saw the participation of several senior leaders and dignitaries from the state.

The event was graced by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who commended the dedication and collective efforts of the party members. Zingnoo Namchoom, MLA Namsai cum General Secretary BJP, lauded the efforts of the team for ensuring the party’s reach in every corner of the district.

Mutchu Mithi, MLA cum Advisor to the Ministers of the Education and Home Affairs Department, and Puinnyo Apum, MLA Dambuk, also attended the programme, emphasising the importance of grassroots participation in strengthening the party’s foundation.

Other dignitaries present included Shri Nalong Mize, General Secretary BJP, District President Monti Linggi, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Mama Miso, ZPM Abali Rajen Mickrow, and ZPM Roing Komji Linggi, who acknowledged the achievement as a milestone for the district’s BJP unit.

The event highlighted the spirit of teamwork and the collective vision to build a stronger and more inclusive party.