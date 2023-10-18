The Arunachal State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on October 18 announced a series of crucial decisions during their latest meeting. These decisions encompass areas like industrial policy, healthcare, administration, environmental conservation, real estate regulation, and language preservation, among others.

The Cabinet took a monumental step by approving the Amendment of Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial and Investment Policy 2020. This amendment is set to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a favored destination for investment, bolstered by cutting-edge infrastructure, advanced technology skills development, and a business-friendly environment designed to generate employment opportunities and foster balanced regional development. The policy includes incentives such as amended power subsidies to attract large-scale industries and investors, aiming to boost the state's economy and create numerous job opportunities. It also introduces tax incentives and a streamlined Single Window clearance process for all mandatory licenses.

In a bid to prioritize the healthcare sector, the Cabinet also greenlit the Transfer and Posting Policy for General Duty Medical Officers and Specialists. This move will ensure equitable deployment of medical professionals, thereby guaranteeing that health facilities across the state deliver consistent and high-quality healthcare services to the community.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the framing of the Arunachal Pradesh Home Guard Rules 2023, enhancing the state's preparedness and response capabilities in times of need.

In an effort to strengthen district administration for the convenience of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Council of Ministers approved the creation of 414 contingency posts for various administrative units in the state. Additionally, 293 Group "C" and "MTS" posts for various administrative centers were given the green light, along with the creation of 60 more posts in various administrative centers across the state.

The State Cabinet announced the creation of two new circles: Paye circle, headquartered at Rikmum Riangio, and Nyoriq circle, bifurcating from the Tali Administrative center. Moreover, the Circle Office in Pipsorang has been upgraded to a Sub Divisional Office, and the Circle Office in Chambang has been upgraded to an SDO office for greater administrative convenience.

In an effort to manage solid waste efficiently, the Cabinet approved three vital bylaws - the Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Byelaws 2023, Plastic Waste Management Byelaws 2023, and Construction & Demolition Waste Management Byelaws 2023.

The Cabinet also nodded in favor of amending "The Arunachal Pradesh Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules 2020," paving the way for the establishment of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (REAT) in accordance with the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, by the Government of India.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the Operation and Maintenance Policy for rural and urban water supply systems, ensuring sustainable water management throughout the state.

One of the most notable decisions was the formation of the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) in Arunachal Pradesh, aligning with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). This specialized force will be stationed at the state's three Tiger Reserves - Namdapha, Pakke, and Kamlang, with 336 regular posts. The STPF's primary objectives are to safeguard tiger habitats, prevent wildlife trafficking, protect the assets of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and assist in scientific forest management.

Finally, in a move to preserve and promote the diverse dialects and languages of the various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, the State Cabinet approved a monthly honorarium of Rs. 1000 for all Third Language Teachers who have developed their own scripts, totaling 10 months per year. Currently, there are 1043 language teachers engaged in this initiative, which aims to foster the teaching of third language subjects from the elementary level onward, ensuring the preservation of Arunachal Pradesh's rich linguistic heritage.