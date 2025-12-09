Arunachal: State Council for Science and Technology felicitated at IISF for impactful research and technology outreach

The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) earned national recognition at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025 after being conferred the prestigious “Jury Special Mention Award” under the Science–Technology–Defence–Space Exhibition category. The four-day festival, held from December 6 to 9, showcased cutting-edge scientific innovations from across the country.

Representing Arunachal Pradesh on this premier science platform, a team from APSCS&T was led by Shri Sangrakpa Khochey, Joint Director (Admin), and Shri Sourav Kumar Pathak, Scientist-C at the DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence for Bioresources & Sustainable Development, Kimin. Three additional officials from the Council and the Centre of Excellence also participated in the national event.

APSCS&T’s exhibition stall highlighted a wide range of innovative projects, including:

Conservation and sustainable value addition of bioresources

Biotechnology-driven innovation and research advancements

Beekeeping technologies, honey processing systems, and value-added apiculture products

DBT- and DST-supported research programmes

Skill development initiatives, training modules, and community-focused outreach efforts

The stall drew significant attention from students, academicians, entrepreneurs, and visitors who lauded the Council’s contribution to science-led development in the Northeastern region. APSCS&T’s efforts in promoting applied research, grassroots technology transfer, and sustainable bioresource utilisation were noted as key strengths by the award jury.

The “Jury Special Mention Award” marks a proud achievement for Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the State’s growing footprint in the national science and innovation ecosystem.