Arunachal: State Council for Science and Technology felicitated at IISF for impactful research and technology outreach
The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) earned national recognition at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025 after being conferred the prestigious “Jury Special Mention Award” under the Science–Technology–Defence–Space Exhibition category. The four-day festival, held from December 6 to 9, showcased cutting-edge scientific innovations from across the country.
- APSCS&T wins 'Jury Special Mention Award' at IISF 2025.
- Award highlights Arunachal's role in national science innovation.
- Exhibition showcased bioresource conservation and biotech advances.
The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) earned national recognition at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025 after being conferred the prestigious “Jury Special Mention Award” under the Science–Technology–Defence–Space Exhibition category. The four-day festival, held from December 6 to 9, showcased cutting-edge scientific innovations from across the country.
Representing Arunachal Pradesh on this premier science platform, a team from APSCS&T was led by Shri Sangrakpa Khochey, Joint Director (Admin), and Shri Sourav Kumar Pathak, Scientist-C at the DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence for Bioresources & Sustainable Development, Kimin. Three additional officials from the Council and the Centre of Excellence also participated in the national event.
APSCS&T’s exhibition stall highlighted a wide range of innovative projects, including:
Conservation and sustainable value addition of bioresources
Biotechnology-driven innovation and research advancements
Beekeeping technologies, honey processing systems, and value-added apiculture products
DBT- and DST-supported research programmes
Skill development initiatives, training modules, and community-focused outreach efforts
The stall drew significant attention from students, academicians, entrepreneurs, and visitors who lauded the Council’s contribution to science-led development in the Northeastern region. APSCS&T’s efforts in promoting applied research, grassroots technology transfer, and sustainable bioresource utilisation were noted as key strengths by the award jury.
The “Jury Special Mention Award” marks a proud achievement for Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the State’s growing footprint in the national science and innovation ecosystem.
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