Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang on October 11 took stock of the under-construction Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) in the state's Naharlagun.

Mossang was accompanied by Secretary UD Mitali Namchoom and IMC Mayor Tame Phassang.

Speaking to the media, the Minister informed that with an estimated cost of Rs 36 crore the project under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT-1) was started in 2018, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic its execution was delayed.

''The department has already released Rs 9.3 crore for the networking of 16km pipelines,'' he added.

Out of 16km, only 150 meters of work for the networking of pipelines has been completed so far. Hence, the department has asked the contractor to expedite the work now.

''If the work doesn’t make progress as per the DPR it will be difficult for the department also to release more funds,'' he added.

While briefing about the project, the Mayor stated that due to the absence of STP and the delay of the project National Green Tribunal (NGT) has already imposed a fine on IMC.

The project was initiated in 2018, but there was less progress. So, after assuming the office, the new team of IMC stressed the authority to expedite the project.

Earlier, IMC had also constituted a four-member committee of Corporators Kipa Takum, Lokam Anand, Tamuk Tagiang, and Tadar Hanghi to study the reason behind the delay in completion of the project, and simultaneously submit the action taken report, said Mayor.

The Mayor also informed me that the NGT has extended the time frame up to December 2023 to complete the project.

''We will ensure that work should be completed on time while maintaining quality. Moreover, we will also keep a vigil on the fund management of the project and the defaulter would be dealt with sternly,'' the Mayor affirmed.

Among others, Director ULB Liyi Bagra, Commissioner IMC Likha Tejji, corporators and contractors of the project as well as officials of IMC also accompanied the Minister and Mayor in the inspection.