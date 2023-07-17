In a statement regarding monsoon preparations on July 16, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the active measures taken by the state's disaster management department. With the monsoon season underway, the government is addressing potential challenges and ensuring the safety of residents.

Khandu stressed the importance of early warnings and alerting the public in a timely manner. The state disaster management offices are actively engaged in monitoring and disseminating information to keep citizens informed about the prevailing conditions. The Chief Minister also recalled his previous appeal to residents, urging them not to build homes in vulnerable areas or red zones prone to heavy rainfall.

In response to the recent heavy downpour, certain areas, such as the Pasighat to Mariyang road, have been severely affected, with sections of the road washed away. Additionally, the Siang River's water level has risen above the danger mark, prompting the administration to advise residents living near the river basin to evacuate their homes and relocate to safer areas temporarily.

As the monsoon season typically extends from March to October in Arunachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister urged residents to remain vigilant and heed the alerts and instructions issued by the district administration.