The Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has scheduled a summary revision of electoral rolls for Panchayati Raj institutions and municipal bodies, with January 1, 2025, set as the qualifying date. An official confirmed the timeline on Monday.

According to SEC Under Secretary Tage Nipa, the draft electoral rolls will be published on April 17. The public can submit claims and objections between April 17 and May 8. To verify names, the relevant sections of the rolls will be read out in gram sabhas and local bodies from April 19 to 21.

A special campaign involving booth-level agents of political parties will be held on April 24 and 25 to facilitate the submission of claims and objections. These will be processed between May 8 and 29. The supplementary list will be prepared and printed by June 10, and the final electoral rolls will be published on June 16.

The SEC has instructed Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to conduct the revision process strictly as per the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997, and the corresponding 2002 rules for electoral roll preparation.

Elections for the two-tier panchayat system and municipal bodies in Itanagar and Pasighat, East Siang district, are scheduled for November-December 2025. (With inputs from PTI)