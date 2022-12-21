Arunachal Government accepted the demand of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) for the introduction of traditional dress/outfits in all the government schools of the state once a month, with an aim in order to conceptualize and promote the rich traditional tribal attires.



Now through an order, the state govt has taken up the decision to allow the APST and Non-APST students to wear their traditional outfits on one day of the month i.e on Friday in schools to save the traditional values and rich culture of the state and promote harmony among all the students through cultural exchange.

Dozi Tana Tara, President and Ritum Tali General Secretary urged all the parents to send their children in a traditional dress every Friday and also teach them the value of their rich traditional culture which is disappearing in this modern era.

Also Read: Arunachal: Nyishi Elite Society adopts seven government-run schools

Earlier in various public meetings, CM Pema Khandu urged all to use local languages while communicating with their children at home which aims to impart knowledge of their mother tongue.

Earlier on November 25, in a mission to Robust School education system in Nyishi Inhabitat districts Nyishi Elite Society adopted seven Government schools.

The apex body of the largest tribe of Arunachal Nyishi, Nyishi Elite Society went on a two-day tour to visit their adopted schools & dedicated power generators, entrance gate building, computer sets and dedicated boys hostel to the Government schools of Sagalee, Pakke Kesang and Pabua school of Seppa.

NES executive members distributed power generators to three adopted schools to provide uninterrupted power supply to the poor students of these Government schools and assured provide the same for the other remaining 4 adopted schools.