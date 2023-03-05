Arunachal Pradesh State Information Commissioner (SIC) Gumjum Haider recently raised questions about the validity of reservation policies for the offspring of bureaucrats in a state-level symposium.

The SIC asked whether these individuals still have the right to avail of the reservation policies for SCs, STs, and OBCs. He went on to urge a change in mindset regarding reservations and dependence.

Haider also had advice for student unions and organisations, stating that young minds should have rational thinking and that student leaders should not expect development by spending crores of rupees during elections.

Advocate and social activist SD Loda, who attended the program, urged responsibility among individuals, stating that charity begins at home. Loda also commented on student politics, which he said is now defined as maximum profit and minimum loss.

The symposium was moderated by the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists Vice President Ranju Dodum.