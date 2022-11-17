A mega state-level mock exercise on an earthquake scenario was conducted today in Tawang.

The District disaster management authority has selected five incident sites for the drill which included the district hospital Tawang, Govt Town Secondary School Tawang, the bridge at lechemey Rong near Tawang monastery, the DC office Tawang and the landslide site in the backside of Tapovan colony.

Indian army, paramilitary forces, NCC cadets, state police and other members of DDMA Tawang participated in the mock drill.

A simulated fire accident was also demonstrated in the DC office premises, two fire engines, and F&ES were deployed to douse the fire. The presence of the Indian Army and Para military forces in the district made DDMA strong in terms of manpower and equipment.

The mock search and rescue operations were conducted successfully by incident response teams.

Observers and appointed nodal officers observed more heavy machinery, search and rescue equipment like excavators, cutters, drilling machines, and warning system vehicles with drivers and a permanent DEOC for the district.

Keeping in view the mountainous terrain, single-road connectivity and weather conditions the SDRF or NDRF team needs to be permanently stationed in Tawang.

No damage to property or injury was caused to any of the participants. It was observed that mega mock exercise has generated awareness amongst the general public about natural calamities, especially in an earthquake scenario actually happening.

The mega mock exercise ended with a debriefing session through Video

conferencing by SDMA and resource persons from NDMA which was attended by all the DDMAs IRT members.