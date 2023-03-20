A four-member delegation from state media in collaboration with the Department of Information and Public Relation, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, visited the Press Club of India (PCI) office in New Delhi on march 20.

Led by Arunachal Press Club (APC) Vice President Bengia Ajum, along with Amar Sangno, President of Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), the delegation met with office bearers of PCI to get first-hand knowledge on the role and functions of the Club.

PCI President Umakant Lhakera and General Secretary Vinay Kumar welcomed the Arunachal delegation at the Club. Briefing the delegation about the origin of PCI, the senior journalists informed that the Club has a strong legacy since its inception and is dedicated to serving the journalistic community.

Addressing queries from the Arunachal media, the office bearers of PCI explained the role, function, and purpose of the Club, which includes providing a platform for journalists to network, exchange ideas, and promote the freedom of the press. Senior journalists from Arunachal Pradesh, Tagu Ningee, and Taya Bagang, were also part of the delegation.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Media delegation expressed their gratitude to the PCI office bearers for the warm welcome and enriching experience. They also expressed their desire to strengthen ties with PCI and other media organizations in India to foster mutual growth and development in the field of journalism.