Arunachal steps up earthquake preparedness with multi-state 7.8 magnitude drill

Arunachal Pradesh has been conducting regular mock drills and simulation exercises based on a 7.8 magnitude earthquake scenario to strengthen disaster response preparedness, resource mobilisation and inter-departmental coordination, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Secretary Dani Sulu said on February 6.

Speaking at a tabletop exercise on a multi-state earthquake scenario, Sulu emphasised the need to empower state and district disaster management authorities to take the lead in response efforts at the local level. He noted that Arunachal Pradesh falls in a high seismic risk zone, making sustained preparedness measures and institutional strengthening critical for effective disaster management.

The exercise was organised by the state disaster management department in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). It focused on assessing preparedness levels, improving coordination among departments, and enhancing response mechanisms in the event of a major earthquake.

NDMA senior consultant Col Nadeem Arshad (Retd) said the multi-state exercise was aimed at strengthening coordination and preparedness, stressing that disasters do not recognise administrative boundaries and require joint planning and coordinated action across states.

During the session, NDMA officials presented a detailed earthquake scenario highlighting the importance of timely decision-making, effective communication and coordinated action among all stakeholders.

The multi-state drill is being conducted simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Meghalaya, officials said. A full-scale mock exercise involving field-level response is scheduled to be held on February 9.