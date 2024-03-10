Arunachal Pradesh provided a fitting backdrop for the 8th Northeast Green Summit, a beacon of environmental stewardship and sustainable development in the region. Hosted at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, this year's summit, themed "Resetting Earth: Inching Towards Net Zero Emission Region," convened a diverse congregation of environmentalists, policymakers and stakeholders from across the nation.

Organized by the VIBGYOR N.E. Foundation in collaboration with the Department of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the summit highlighted the pressing need for collective action to combat climate change and preserve the rich biodiversity of Northeast India.

Distinguished guests, including Chief Guest PD Sona, Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Guest of Honour Mama Natung, Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing environmental challenges.

Minister Mama Natung expressed pride in hosting the summit in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing the state's ecological significance and its role as a crucial habitat for wildlife conservation. He highlighted the summit's role as a catalyst for fostering environmental stewardship and sustainable development in the Northeast region.

Echoing these sentiments, PD Sona stressed the imperative of unified action in combating climate change and preserving natural heritage. He underlined the summit's role in charting a course towards a sustainable future for Northeast India and the global community.

The summit featured panel discussions, technical sessions, and workshops covering a wide range of topics, including climate change impact and mitigation, policy interventions, green entrepreneurship, and indigenous conservation efforts.

One notable session was the People Biodiversity Register Orientation Programme, where forest community volunteer Aryan Glow shared grassroots experiences of community engagement.

The Aranyani-The Docufest screened green documentaries, recognizing outstanding contributions to environmental conservation. Notable films included "Aravali the Lost Mountains," "A Sylvan Saga," and "Guest of Kamakhya."

Bitapi Luhoe, Secretary of VIBGYOR stated the importance of active participation among diverse stakeholders in accelerating the transition to a green economy. She highlighted the summit's role in showcasing Northeast India's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage while promoting sustainable practices aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.