Arunachal steps up NH-13 inspections ahead of Ziro Festival of Music 2026

The Keyi Panyor district administration has stepped up preparations ahead of the Ziro Festival of Music 2026, conducting a joint awareness-cum-inspection drive along NH-13 from Potin to Yachuli on September 18.

The drive covered hotels, restaurants and cafeterias operating along the highway corridor leading towards Ziro Valley in neighbouring Lower Subansiri district.

The inspection team included Superintendent of Tax, Excise & Narcotics Takhe Riniyo Nani, Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, Medical Officer Dr Taku Renu, Dealing Assistant, Trade & Commerce Toko Fhaze and other officials.

The team inspected kitchens, washrooms and surrounding areas of establishments and checked their Food Safety and Trade Licences.

Hotel and restaurant owners and staff were sensitised on maintaining hygiene and sanitation standards, ensuring fire safety and providing quality and courteous hospitality to visitors.

The officials also cautioned establishments against storing or selling expired food products, highlighting the health risks associated with unsafe and expired food. They stressed proper food-handling practices and the need to serve only safe and quality food to customers.

The inspection forms part of the district administration’s coordinated preparedness for Ziro Festival of Music 2026, scheduled from September 24 to 27.

A large number of visitors, including VIPs, are expected to travel through Potin, Yazali, Yachuli and Joram during the festival, prompting the administration to focus on cleanliness and public facilities along the NH-13 corridor.

As part of the preparations, a mass social service has been scheduled for September 21 across the markets of Potin, Yazali, Yachuli and Joram.

The district administration has appealed to business establishments, local communities and the general public to cooperate with the cleanliness and awareness initiatives and help ensure a clean, safe and welcoming gateway to Ziro Valley during the festival.