A shocking incident has been reported from the South Point school located in Assam Guwahati where a student was found dead in a suspected case of suicide on May 8.

The deceased was a Class 12 student of the school and was a resident of Arunachal Pradesh. The cause of the terrible turn in the events is yet unknown.

Initial reports state that the incident happened on the fourth floor of the hostel on the South Point School campus in the Barsapara neighbourhood of Guwahati. The body of the deceased student was found early today morning.

After being notified, police showed up at the spot to retrieve the body. Additional information will be made available soon following the launch of an investigation into the occurrence.

The deceased's identity is currently being kept a secret.

More information is awaited.