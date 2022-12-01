Dissatisfied over the ongoing investigation into the APPSC cash-for-job scam and expressing solidarity with Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) aspirants, the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) said on November 30 that they would hold a mass referendum rally on December 3.



Addressing the media in a press conference held at Arunachal Press Club ANSU vice president Rahim Yangfo said that no action has been taken against the Chairman /Secretary /members and all the officials involved in the scam so far. This is really unfortunate.



“This is such a big scam and the investigation process is so wrong. We are against this cheap investigation and no arrest has been made so far against the state officials involved.” He said.

The rally is being organized demanding the immediate arrest of the APPSC Chairman, Secretary, members and all the officials involved in the scam. The ANSU vice president also demanded that the exam paper be declared null and void where the paper leak has been found. He further demanded that APPSC cannot hold any examination date till the investigation is completed.

Rahim Yangfo also demanded that Mudang Yabyang, a person with a disability (PWD) candidate be recruited for the post of lecturer at the polytechnic, and Gyamar Padang, known as the whistleblower of the APPSC exam paper leak, be rewarded with the post of Assistant Engineer.

A total of 22 persons including APPSC deputy secretary and deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang have been arrested in the paper leak case by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police so far.

The CBI is also probing the case.