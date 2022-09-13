Apex student bodies of Arunachal Pradesh, All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) and All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) along with other organizations protested the decisions of Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) of Doimukh and demonstrated inside the campus of the state's premier university .

After threadbare discussions, RGU ‘halts’ faculty recruitment process post students’ protest, over reservation issue demanding priority given to ST faculties over non-Arunachalees.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Rono Hills, Doimukh near decided to ‘halt’ the ongoing process of recruitment for the post of 91 faculty members following strong objection from various student organizations over the issue of job reservation for the scheduled tribe (ST) locals.

The students’ bodies led by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) staged a massive protest at the RGU’s administrative block, objecting that only seven out of 91 posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor are reserved for STs, and demanded the Central varsity increase the job quota, particularly for APSTs (Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes).

The decision to suspend the recruitment process was taken during a meeting of the students’ bodies led by AAPSU and ANSU with the University administration held at the Vice Chancellor’s secretariat in RGU campus today, an AAPSU member informed.

“Since the students’ bodies led by AAPSU raised objections over the reservation in the recruitment of faculty positions, it was decided to halt the ongoing recruitment process for time being. Therefore, the scheduled interview starting 12th September 2022 for various faculty positions is hereby stand cancelled till further order,” RGU Registrar Dr. N T Rikam said.

Decision on roll back process

Accordingly, it was decided that the analogy on reservation policy in different universities shall be collected at the earliest possible to resolve this vexed issue and to start the process of recruitment.

“In this regard, a committee comprising of university officials and representatives from the student body shall be constituted to study and examine the various issues raised by the students' bodies by drawing an analogy from the Central universities in the North Eastern states. The committee shall deliberate on the matter in detail and submit the report within two months,” the Registrar informed.

He also said, as per the representation by RGU Research Scholars Forum regarding the new PhD ordinance, 2020, and consideration of scholars admitted prior to 2020, the University administration assured to examine the matter and modify/rectify the same. “A committee shall be constituted which shall ensure adequate representation of faculty members from APST,” he said.

Confirming receipt of a representation from the students' body regarding the issue of ‘ICAR affiliation’ by students pursuing various courses in Agricultural sciences, the University administration said, “The matter shall be thoroughly examined and appropriate steps shall be taken for the benefit of APST students as per rule”.

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