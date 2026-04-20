Arunachal student body adopts Pasighat college as model institute, seeks state backing

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has decided to adopt Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat, with the aim of developing it into a model institute of higher learning in the state.

The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting of the union’s Central Executive Council. Following this, AAPSU submitted a formal representation to the state’s Education Minister, requesting government support to implement the plan in a structured manner.

AAPSU described JNC Pasighat as a foundational institution in Arunachal Pradesh’s higher education landscape, noting its role in producing generations of students and leaders, including those associated with the student movement and the union itself.

The proposed initiative focuses on improving academic standards, upgrading infrastructure and ensuring the institution’s long-term development. The union said the move is intended to strengthen the college’s position as a key centre of higher education in the state.

AAPSU also reiterated its broader commitment to preserving institutions that have contributed significantly to Arunachal Pradesh’s educational and socio-political development.