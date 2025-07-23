Arunachal student body challenges APPSC over controversial PET modifications

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission faces mounting pressure following allegations of unfair rule changes during the ongoing APPSCCE 2024 examination process, with the state's National Students' Union demanding immediate answers.

The controversy centres on a notification issued by APPSC on July 19, 2025, which removed key obstacle race components from the Physical Efficiency Test criteria for male candidates. The timing has sparked outrage, as the modification came after PET sessions had already been conducted on July 18 and 19.

NSUI Arunachal Pradesh has accused the commission of compromising the examination's integrity through what they term "sudden and arbitrary" changes allegedly made under Home Department pressure. The student organisation argues this creates an unfair advantage for some candidates while disadvantaging others who completed the full original test.

"No rule or criteria should be changed mid-way during an ongoing examination process," the organisation stated, citing Supreme Court guidelines. They contend the last-minute alteration violates natural justice principles and undermines the recruitment process's credibility.

The student body has issued four specific demands to address the controversy. They want APPSC to immediately clarify the circumstances behind the rule modification and its legal basis. The organization also seeks publication of complete qualified and disqualified candidate lists, along with details of those who failed solely due to the now-removed obstacle race components.

Additionally, NSUI has called for an independent inquiry to determine whether external pressure influenced the commission's decision-making process.

The organisation warns of potential legal and political action if satisfactory explanations are not provided promptly. "NSUI will not remain silent on any injustice faced by the students and youth of Arunachal Pradesh," their statement declared.