Arunachal student body sets up committee to oversee ECI's electoral roll review

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) has constituted an eight-member committee to study, oversee and monitor the implementation of the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) across the state.

An order issued by AAPSU president Meje Taku said the committee has been formed to ensure that the electoral roll revision process is conducted in a fair, transparent and inclusive manner while safeguarding the democratic and constitutional rights of all eligible voters.

The Special Intensive Review includes house-to-house enumeration, pre-filled enumeration forms and verification of existing voter records with the objective of removing entries of deceased persons, duplicate voters and non-citizens from the electoral rolls. The union, however, stressed that no eligible citizen should be inadvertently excluded from the electoral database during the exercise.

AAPSU noted that Arunachal Pradesh's challenging terrain, scattered settlements and logistical constraints make the implementation of such a large-scale verification exercise particularly complex. It said these unique geographical and administrative conditions warrant close monitoring and constructive public participation throughout the process.

The committee will be chaired by AAPSU Vice President (Protocol) Nabam Gandhi. Its members include Vice President (Administration-East) Pulai Wangsa, Assistant General Secretary (Protocol) Yomli Poyom, Assistant General Secretary (Administration-East) Chow Miling Khangkio, Secretary (Art and Culture) Tajing Jamoh, Auditor (East) Chowkhiya Tayang, Assistant General Secretary (Administration-West) Sanjay Nikhanju and Office Secretary Vikash Dada.

According to the order, the committee will monitor the implementation of the Special Intensive Review across the state, coordinate with District Students' Unions (DSUs), local stakeholders and the concerned authorities to facilitate smooth execution of the exercise, and identify procedural issues, anomalies or practical challenges for timely reporting to the competent authorities.

The panel has also been tasked with ensuring that the legitimate interests of eligible citizens are protected and that no deserving voter is left out of the electoral rolls due to procedural or administrative lapses.

AAPSU further stated that all decisions and recommendations of the committee will require prior consultation with, and approval from, the union's president before being finalised.