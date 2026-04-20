Arunachal student body warns against unauthorised collections, threatens strict action

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has issued a public advisory cautioning citizens, market bodies and business establishments against unauthorised collections carried out in its name, stating that such activities will invite strict action.

The advisory, adopted during the union’s first Central Executive Council meeting for the 2026–2029 session, makes it clear that any form of illegal or unauthorised collection by individuals or groups claiming affiliation with AAPSU or its office-bearers is prohibited. The union said these activities have been reported across different areas and risk damaging its credibility.

AAPSU specified that such collections may include soliciting donations, selling calendars, lottery or housie tickets, distributing gift coupons, or forcibly collecting goods such as watches, mobile phones, laptops and other electronic items. It underlined that none of these activities are permitted unless formally approved.

According to the advisory, any legitimate appeal for voluntary contributions will only be carried out through a joint recommendation by the union’s president, general secretary and finance secretary. Any deviation from this process will be treated as unauthorised.

The student body also warned that individuals or groups found engaging in such practices, or misusing the organisation’s name, will face disciplinary and legal consequences. It added that no one found tarnishing the image of the union would be spared.

Members of the public have been urged to remain vigilant and report any such incidents without delay to the designated office-bearers. Copies of the advisory have also been forwarded to deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and market associations across the state for awareness and compliance.