Arunachal: Student unions mount pressure for immediate power restoration in Mebo Banggo and Monggu Banggo

Mounting frustration over prolonged power outages in the Mebo Banggo and Monggu Banggo areas under the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency prompted a joint meeting today between the Mebo administration, power department officials, Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) leaders, and representatives of key student unions.

The Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU), All East Siang District Students’ Union (AESDSU), and All Mebo Constituency Students’ Union (AMCSU), represented by leaders Tembo Lego, Kato Tayeng, Jipson Ngupok, and Kadum Perme respectively, raised strong objections against the continued neglect and erratic power supply that has crippled daily life in the region.

In the meeting, student leaders demanded a full explanation from the Pasighat Electrical Division regarding the reasons behind the persistent power failures. They also called for the immediate restoration of electricity services, waiver of electricity bills for June due to non-supply, and implementation of long-term infrastructure upgrades to ensure consistent power in the future. The unions further emphasized the urgent need to explore alternative energy solutions.

The student representatives criticized the department for ignoring a prior representation submitted on June 20, 2024, which detailed frequent breakdowns and low voltage issues. Since then, they claimed the situation has only worsened, culminating in complete power outages for the last several weeks.

“This is more than just inconvenience—it is a complete breakdown of essential services,” said Tembo Lego and Kato Tayeng, stating that education, healthcare, agriculture, and local businesses have all been severely affected. The leaders particularly stressed that the lack of electricity during the critical farming months of June and July is severely harming agricultural activities dependent on irrigation systems.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the student unions warned that if the crisis is not resolved within 10 days, they will resort to democratic protests to assert their fundamental right to electricity. “We expect immediate and decisive action from the department,” they asserted.

Responding to the concerns, Executive Engineer Obang Yirang of Pasighat Electrical Division clarified that the delay is due to technical faults in the transformers, which were sent to Assam for repairs. He assured the gathering that the repaired equipment would be returned within a few days and normal supply would be restored soon thereafter.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Mebo, Nancy Yirang, and attended by East Siang Zila Parishad Chairperson Olen Rome and other local officials. However, ADC Yirang declined to comment publicly, stating that the power department is the appropriate authority to address the issue.