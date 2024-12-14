The Arunachal Students' Association (ASA), in a press conference held in Pasighat, raised concerns over a social media post allegedly promoting illegal community hunting. ASA President Lungkang Ering called for strict action against Indu Yommin, a Panchayat leader (PRI leader) from Sigar village, and others depicted in a viral video showcasing firearms during a hunting expedition. The association criticized the act as a violation of legal norms and an affront to ongoing conservation efforts in the Mebo Sub-Division.

Ering highlighted that Yommin's post openly defied a September 18, 2024, directive issued by the Pasighat District Commissioner, which restricts the misuse of licensed firearms. The ASA contends that such actions undermine the progress achieved through the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM), an initiative promoting environmental conservation and sustainable practices. Villages like Aohali and Borguli have been recognized for their commitment to these efforts, adopting roles as “Zero Hunting” and “Ornithophilic” villages, respectively.

“This irresponsible act tarnishes the exemplary efforts of villages working tirelessly under the ECMM, led by Mebo ADC Sibo Passing and MLA Oken Tayeng,” stated Ering. He added that hunting with modern firearms contradicts traditional Adi practices, which relied on sustainable methods such as bows and arrows. Ering emphasized the urgency of curbing illegal hunting and protecting the region’s diminishing flora and fauna.

The ASA has formally appealed to the Pasighat Deputy Commissioner to investigate the incident thoroughly, revoke gun licenses misused during the hunting, and ensure accountability. The association also urged local forest officials to enhance patrolling in vulnerable areas, particularly in and around the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary.

Further, the ASA recommended halting the rotational deployment of forest staff, which they argue compromises the sanctuary’s security. Ering called for stricter measures, including establishing checkpoints and conducting surprise inspections to deter wildlife poaching and forest destruction.

Addressing media queries about the illegal supply of firearms in the district, Ering assured that he would escalate the issue to higher authorities if credible evidence emerges. He also vowed to pursue the current complaint to ensure decisive action against those undermining conservation initiatives in the region.

The ASA reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Arunachal Pradesh's natural heritage, urging collective vigilance and immediate action to counter threats to the environment and wildlife.