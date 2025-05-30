The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has unveiled a robust action plan to address what it calls a growing threat of illegal immigration in the state, warning that the issue could destabilise the demographic and cultural fabric of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a press briefing, AAPSU General Secretary Ritum Tali said the union would launch a series of protests and initiatives in June aimed at pressuring the state government to act. The campaign is set to begin with coordinated dharnas and rallies in every district headquarters on June 9, followed by a mass referendum in the Itanagar Capital Region on June 16.

The decisions were finalised during a recent meeting at the NEFA Club, where the union passed a four-point resolution highlighting their key demands. Among the top priorities is a call for voter list purification, with AAPSU insisting on the removal of non-APST and illegal immigrant names from the electoral rolls. The union is seeking cabinet-level approval for a three-tier verification process to ensure only eligible voters remain registered.

AAPSU is also demanding a clear policy on the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants, specifically naming communities such as the Chakma-Hajong, Bangladeshi Muslims, Nepali, Bhutanese, and Tibetan settlers. Tali stressed that the measures are necessary to protect the rights and identity of the state’s indigenous tribes.

“The government must act immediately. Failure to address this issue could lead to severe public unrest,” Tali warned.

The referendum and protests are expected to amplify public debate and exert pressure on the state administration to take a firmer stance on the immigration issue, which has remained a point of contention in Arunachal Pradesh for decades.