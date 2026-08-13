Arunachal students' body begins march to Taksing over border security concerns

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on August 13 began a two-day march to Taksing, a remote frontier village in Upper Subansiri district, to highlight concerns over border security and infrastructure in the region.

The march, being held under the banner “Taksing Chalo, Bharat Bachao”, will culminate on August 15 with the hoisting of the national flag at Taksing on Independence Day.

AAPSU president Meje Taku flagged off the delegation from the union’s headquarters at the NEFA Club building. General secretary Mato Bui is leading the team, the union said.

Taku said the people and youth of Arunachal Pradesh would oppose any attempt to compromise India’s territorial integrity and called for greater attention to security, connectivity and basic infrastructure in frontier areas.

“Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will forever remain an integral and unalienable part of India,” Taku said, adding that the people of the state would continue to support the armed forces and communities living along the border.

He said concerns raised by residents of remote frontier villages needed urgent attention from both the Centre and the state government.

“Our borders are not just lines on a map; they are our collective responsibility,” Taku said, stressing the role of frontier communities in safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity.

During the visit, the delegation will meet village leaders, youth groups and community organisations to document issues faced by residents of the border region.

AAPSU said it would compile the findings into a ground-assessment report and submit it to the Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government. The union plans to seek stronger security arrangements and faster implementation of development projects in frontier villages.

AAPSU has also called on its federal units, community organisations, student bodies and residents, particularly those in Upper Subansiri, to support and participate in the programme.