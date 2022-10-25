Arunachala Student unions All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) and All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) have called a 12-hour bandh in Arunachal Pradesh on November 2 over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case despite government’s decision to replace and suspend officials of APPSC along with a dozen of arrests made with regards to the case.

AAPSU and ANSU have also maintained that unless all incumbent members and remaining officials of APPSC are removed, the Unions won’t roll back their bandh call.

The Unions have also demanded that the report of the SIC investigation and the three member enquiry committee should be made public.

In a major development, the APPSC chairman, Nipo Nabam, on October 14 resigned amid the ongoing investigation into the paper leak case.

The chairman sent his resignation letter to the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh B D Mishra, wherein, he stated, '' In the matter of the unpleasant APPSC fiasco perpetrated by an officer of the Arunachal Public Service Commission on the infamous paper leakage of the Written Examination (Mains) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) of 27 & 28 August 2022, I being the head of the Commission feel it prudent and rationale to put in my papers on the moral ground''.

''Hence, my resignation from the post of the Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) may be accepted forthwith and deemed demitted office with immediate effect,'' he added.

In an official statement, Nabam also mentioned that the state is facing unpleasant situations out of the infamous paper leakage of the Written Examination (Mains) for the cost of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on 29 and 28 August 2022.

He further said that in the recent emerging investigations, down the line, an officer of the Commission is found to be involved, adding, ''It is pertinent to mention here that as per the Manual for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Conduct of Examination Guidelines''.