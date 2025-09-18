Arunachal students' body demands fast-track justice in POCSO cases in Longding

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has raised alarm over two recent cases of sexual assault in Longding district and urged the police to ensure swift and strict action against the accused.

A delegation led by AAPSU president, general secretary, and women wing general secretary Khoda Yallam, along with members of the Longding District Students’ Union women’s wing, met Superintendent of Police Dekio Gumja and Officer-in-Charge T Konia to press for urgent progress.

Police officials assured the delegation that the charge sheet in the sexual assault case involving an 11-year-old girl would be filed on September 16, as all evidence has been collected. The SP added that the child abuse case involving a 12-year-old would also see a charge sheet filed within a week once the investigation concludes.

AAPSU called for both cases to be prioritised and handled through fast-track courts, stressing the importance of timely justice and protection for the survivors. The union further demanded adequate security measures to safeguard the minors, given the seriousness of the crimes.

On the same day, the AAPSU team relocated the 12-year-old survivor to a new residential school, underlining its commitment to the safety and rehabilitation of the victims while continuing to press authorities for stringent punishment of the offenders.